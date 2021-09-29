×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: September 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2022

Accessories

Jennifer Lopez on Her Fall Footwear for DSW, Video Game and Custom Avatar

Business

TikTok Shopping Is Now Official

Taking America’s Oldest Luxury Brand Into the Future

Mark Cross CEO Ulrik Garde Due details what's been done and what's ahead at the enduring handbag and accessory brand.

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into
The "Open the Window" collection display at the Mark Cross store.

Mark Cross is America’s oldest luxury brand — founded 176 years ago, to be precise — and yet shows no signs of fatigue.

“We are keeping busy,” Ulrik Garde Due, the chief executive officer of Mark Cross, mentioned over a cup of coffee last week near the Mark Cross flagship at 667 Madison Avenue.

To wit: there have been two key hires in the past month; the headquarters is in the process of moving from the upper East Side downtown to 401 Broadway by Canal Street; negotiations for possible partnerships in China, South Korea and the Middle East with distributors are underway, and the brand continues to expand beyond its origins in women’s handbags into soft accessories such as scarves and pet accessories, while jewelry and home products are on the drawing boards.

For the holiday season, there will be a wider range of giftables, including games and bar accessories for the first time. Many of the giftables are made of upcycled materials in line with the sustainable brand strategy. Mark Cross was awarded The Butterfly Mark Certificate of Positive Luxury in 2019 and all products have a built-in NFT chip for full traceability.

Related Galleries

And in addition, men’s accessories were relaunched last year with a range of modern, functional styles from messenger bags to briefcases; the website was re-platformed; a vintage site-let was added; distribution on marketplaces extended to Amazon Luxury, S24, Net-a-porter in China and others, and Mark Cross will launch on Alibaba Group’s Tmall next year. China is a primary focus for growth.

Since joining Mark Cross in November 2018, Garde Due has led efforts to broaden the assortment and its prices for greater accessibility. The current range is primarily from $370 for a canvas tote to $2,500 for leather handbags, though there are also carry-ons for $5,500 and travel cases for $10,000.

There have been tie-ins with other brands within GF’s portfolio. For example, at The Royal Poinciana Plaza, Palm Beach’s lush open-air setting for upscale retail, galleries and restaurants, Mark Cross staged a pop-up at the Oscar de la Renta store last spring. There was also a pop-up at the Naturopathica store in East Hampton recently, as part of what Garde Due called the “Mark Cross Summer Roadshow.”

Mark Cross on Madison Avenue — the brand’s one and only brick-and-mortar store, which opened in 2019 — has a flexible interior design that Garde Due likens to a gallery. It accommodates a showroom for retailers; trunk shows; the “Artist in Residence” program at the company; special product launches, such as the current capsule collection of casual Western styles, and the core collection.

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into
From the upcoming campaign for the “Open the Window” collection.

At the store, the “Open the Window” collection of handbags, inspired by the compact Mark Cross leather overnight case Grace Kelly famously showed off in the movie “Rear Window,” is displayed for media, retailers and customer pre-orders.

The “Open the Window” campaign launches next January and the collection gets retailed in February. The window display is intended to not only evoke the Alfred Hitchcock movie, but also serve as a love letter to New York City where the movie is set, Garde Due noted. “The way we keep evolving this physical space has been super important to our success.”

To celebrate the opening of the store, there was an art exhibit in collaboration with Artnet News featuring up-and-coming female artists and their mentors. The leather goods brand is no stranger to art considering Gerald Murphy, a former owner, was an influential painter who counted the likes of Pablo Picasso and Ernest Hemingway as his contemporaries during the lost generation in the ’20s and ’30s. The legacy continues with ongoing design collaborations with artists.

“Part of my strategy since the beginning has been to take Mark Cross from a women’s accessory brand into an American lifestyle brand,” said Garde Due.

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into
Ulrik Garde Due

To further the growth initiatives, Rebeca Mendoza joined this month as creative director. Mendoza, who was global design director for accessories at Calvin Klein, succeeds Sean Matthews who left to pursue other opportunities, according to Garde Due.

Earlier in her career, Mendoza founded the Rye accessories brand, which was discontinued when she joined Calvin Klein, and she served as head designer at Richard James in London, where she launched an accessory line. “Rebeca will continuously develop partnerships with other brands and designers and with our artists-in-residence program,” said Garde Due. “Rebeca has experience not only in leather goods but accessories in general.”

On Oct. 8, Greg Porfido becomes designer of women’s and men’s accessories, reporting to Mendoza. He previously worked at Marc Jacobs as women’s accessory designer and earlier worked at Calvin Klein in different positions covering accessory designs across men’s and women’s, including jewelry, small leather goods and bags.

“We launched men’s accessories last autumn,” Garde Due said. “Men’s should account for up to 50 percent of revenue within three years, which is a big change…The functionality element of accessories today, both for men and women, has evolved considerably, in terms of catering to how people live today. Of course you need accessories to accommodate your digital devices and the way people are on the move; I know I need to be able to throw my gym stuff into my working bag. It’s a combination of an office and gym bag. We need to cater to that in our design and innovation.”

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into
Rebeca Mendoza, the new Mark Cross creative director.

The new headquarters “reflects the way we think we should be going forward. Our former space on Lexington and 65th Street was almost like an apartment. Now we have a beautiful, 5,500-square-foot loft space. It’s one big open space, with a studio [for photography and filming] Garde Due said. “To be in a more design and creative environment, it’s a better fit for us.” At the headquarters, there’s a team of 15 employees in financial, public relations, digital, design, business development and logistics positions.

It’s unusual for a luxury brand to operate just one store, and Mark Cross has no others lined up, though Garde Due said, “My intention is to open another. We need a store downtown. We are very much for testing areas both in the U.S. and internationally with pop-ups which can potentially lead to more long-term leases.”

There’s been a steady stream of pop-ups at Lane Crawford in mainland China and Hong Kong, in the Hamptons and elsewhere, with the latest surfacing at Forty Five Ten in Dallas, which will be showcasing the Mark Cross Western capsule collection for about three weeks starting this week.

Asked if GF Capital, which also owns the Mansur Graviel and Jonathan Adler brands, among other businesses, could consider selling Mark Cross, aside from growing it, Garde Due replied, “So far, they have a pretty long-term outlook. They bought Mark Cross in 2016.”

Garde Due won’t discuss revenue or profitability, though he said 47 percent of the volume at Mark Cross is direct-to-consumer and 53 percent is wholesale. “We took a hit during the pandemic, especially on the wholesale side. But we are seeing steady growth. The objective this year is to get to back to 2019 numbers and we are tracking to do so.”

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Taking America's Oldest Luxury Brand Into

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad