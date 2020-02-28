MILAN — Italy’s four-day leather goods trade show Mipel closed here on Feb. 19 before the coronavirus outbreak disrupted the tail end of Milan Fashion Week and the calendar of major shows such as Mido, Cosmoprof and Salone del Mobile.

Sustainability was a key topic, but not the only challenge exhibitors are facing, as the coronavirus is affecting in different ways and to a different extent all the brands showcasing their fall collections. They all agreed that it is time for the Italian leather goods industry to rethink and reorganize its supply chain by promoting the value of Made in Italy and sourcing local raw materials.