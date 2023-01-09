×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: January 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

They Were, They Are: Culture News to Watch in 2023

Fashion

Lacoste and Louise Trotter Part Ways

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Puma Teams Up With Koché for Performance-oriented Capsule Collection

Moynat Is Packing Its Trunks With a New Personalization Pop-up

The leather goods house is kicking off the Moynat World Tour in Paris with a traveling showcase.

Moynat World Tour little suitcase
Personalized Little Suitcases at the Moynat World Tour pop-up at Le Bon Marché in Paris. Julien Grignon

Trying to spot your suitcase on a crowded airport carousel is hardly a modern dilemma: In the 19th century, well-heeled travelers would dab colorful stripes or letters on their trunks to help easily identify them when disembarking from a cruise ship or train.

Now Moynat, a trunk-maker and leather goods house dating back to 1849, is celebrating that practice with the Moynat World Tour, a roving pop-up concept based on personalization that kicked off at Le Bon Marché in Paris over the weekend.

The retail activation coincides with the 103rd anniversary of Toile 1920 M, a durable canvas conceived specifically for made-to-order trunks. Today, Moynat uses the material for tote bags, backpacks, small leather goods and shoulder bags, including the rigid Little Suitcase and round Wheel BB model, miniature interpretations of historical trunks.

Related Galleries

For the traveling pop-up, artists from the Moynat atelier will hand-paint a range of designs on bags and small leather goods, including a new style of lettering inspired by Parisian street art.

Among exclusive items on offer will be Oh! tote bags and matching pouches with stripes in a range of exclusive color combos. There will also be a wellness capsule for yoga enthusiasts.

The pop-up space in Paris, spanning about 540 square feet, is decorated with fixtures resembling archival trunks in the carbon-bronze monogram canvas. Leather trunk handles, studded metal bands and hand-painted stripes give the space visual verve.

The Moynat World Tour pop-up at Le Bon Marché in Paris. Julien Grignon

Le Bon Marché is to host the pop-up until Feb. 18. Further stops for the Moynat World Tour are planned for Japan, China, Korea and the United States.

In an interview, Moynat chief executive officer Lisa Attia noted that Pauline Moynat, the first woman to run the firm’s trunk-making workshop, imported gutta-percha material from Indonesia to create the first waterproof trunk canvas, while about a century ago then-artistic director Henri Rapin created the Toile 1920 M by distorting the lines of the letter M to create a 3D effect.

Moynat continues to make trunks by special order.

“We can fulfill any client’s dream with our made-to-order service,” Attia said, noting that its current order book includes a violin trunk for French violinist Renaud Capuçon, who will unlock it during couture week in Paris later this month for a private performance at Le Bon Marché.

She noted the brand delights in perpetuating its tradition of personalization, noting Moynat has been hand-painting colored ribbons on trunks since day one.

“In addition to the client’s initials, this was a practical way to identify the trunks,” she explained. “To take personalization further, we are launching new personalized monograms that can combine clients’ initials using alphabets into a singular monogram.”

French luxury titan Bernard Arnault revived the almost-forgotten Moynat brand in 2011 by opening a flagship boutique on the Rue Saint-Honoré. The brand is five years older than Louis Vuitton and was best known for its lightweight, waterproof trunks for automobiles.

With its modest retail footprint and low-key communications, Moynat stands out from the other luxury behemoths in Arnault’s family-controlled empire — which also includes Dior, Fendi, Givenchy and Celine.

Moynat is controlled by the family-owned Groupe Arnault, but Sidney Toledano, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Fashion Group, has oversight of the brand, which welcomed Vuitton veteran Nicholas Knightly as its new creative director in 2020.

Today the brand operates 34 boutiques in 12 countries.

Canvas and leather bags are displayed on trunk-style fixtures vividly painted. Julien Grignon

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Hot Summer Bags

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Moynat is Hitting the Road With a New Pop-up Personalization Concept

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad