The relationship between Randa and PVH Corp. started four decades ago and over the years the two have partnered on licensing deals for accessories from Van Heusen and Izod to Tommy Hilfiger. Now the two groups have inked a license for Calvin Klein men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ belts as well as men’s small leather goods.

“Randa Accessories and PVH have demonstrated a strong partnership for 40 years. We pride ourselves on our powerful, enduring partnerships with the world’s leading fashion and lifestyle brands,” said David J. Katz, executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Randa Apparel & Accessories, adding that the company is pleased to expand its four decades-long partnership with PVH with the Calvin Klein deal.

John Van Glahn, president of global licensing at Calvin Klein, Inc. added, “Randa Accessories is a best-in-class licensee and we look forward to leveraging their expertise in the accessories space. We are confident they are the right partner to expand and elevate the category while maintaining a strong connection to Calvin Klein’s brand DNA.”

Katz explained that while Randa has been a supplier of Calvin Klein accessories to the company’s retail stores for many years, PVH was seeking a licensee that could produce both men’s and women’s belts as well as small leather goods. Until Randa purchased the controlling interest in Guatemala-based Tata Accesorios Globales, the world’s largest men’s and women’s belt factory, in 2012, the company only had the capacity to produce men’s merchandise. An expansion of the plant in 2019 and the expiration of the former deal with Global Brands Group changed that, and led to the new license.

“Calvin Klein is one of the most relevant fashion lifestyle brands in the world,” said Sean Greene, vice president of licensing for Randa. “Adding this iconic brand to our portfolio, alongside other PVH brands including Tommy Hilfiger, Izod and Van Heusen further strengthens RAA’s already leading position in the accessories market.”

The new collection of wallets and belts quietly hit Macy’s and other retailers this month and Katz said sell-throughs of wallets have been especially strong.