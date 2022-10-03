Serapian Opens Paris Pop-up

MILAN — Telegraphing the craft and preciousness of its handbags, Milan-based Serapian, known for its hand-braided leather technique, is opening a long-running pop-up store in Paris, on rue de la Paix, a stone’s throw from jewelers’ favorite Place Vendôme.

The store marks the first retail presence of the leather goods specialist owned by Compagnie Financière Richemont in France. It opens Monday and will remain in place through the end of March 2023.

“It is a statement for our maison to open its doors in the prestigious Place Vendôme, a place where connoisseurs come to appreciate the finest jewelry, timepieces… and now also hand-crafted leather goods,” said Maxime Bohé, the brand’s business strategy marketing and communication director.

Inspired by the brand’s Milanese headquarters housed inside the storied Villa Mozart, the 1,614-square-foot, seven-window unit spanning two floors is decked in wooden flooring, marble details in different nuances and golden displays.

Inside Serapian’s pop-up store on rue de la Paix in Paris. Courtesy of Serapian

It is filled with signature design pieces, including poufs and stools by the Milanese design collective Azucena; velvet armchairs part of the Marta Sala Éditions collection, as well as, among others, lamps, a side table and tapestry borrowed from the Fondazione Cologni dei Mestieri d’Arte, which is also part of the Richemont stable.

In keeping with its celebration of handicraft, a special corner of the boutique will be dedicated to the house’s bespoke service introduced in 2020.

Customers will be able to select from among 50 different lambskin options and have their bag custom-made. A Mosaico Wall of the leather tiles defines the bespoke area, in nods to the hand-braided motif of the same name invented by founder Stefano Serapian.

“Entering our new boutique is like a Milanese journey where guests can enjoy all facets of the ‘Mestieri d’Arte,’ such as design and art pieces, Serapian’s creations as well as a master artisan demonstrating live our signature Mosaico craft. This opening reinforces the strong development our Maison is experiencing globally,” Bohé offered.

The Bespoke corner inside Serapian’s pop-up store on rue de la Paix in Paris. Courtesy of Serapian

Marking the opening, the brand has mounted an exhibition by photographer and friend of the house Guido Taroni, who portrayed Milan personalities in their private lives.

The Paris pop-up, to be celebrated with a cocktail reception Monday during Paris Fashion Week, flanks the eight existing retail units, which include banners on Milan’s tony Via Spiga, Rome and at Tokyo’s Ginza Six, among others.

The brand currently counts five retailers in France, including Paris’ Le Bon Marchè, La Réserve in Ramatuelle and Rainbow in Bordeaux.

Founded in 1928, the artisanal accessories company has been controlled by Compagnie Financière Richemont since 2017.