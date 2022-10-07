Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Shinola has gone to the dogs.

The Detroit, Michigan-based brand has partnered with Carolina Pet Company on a new collection for pets that includes collars and leashes, coats and beds.

Among the pieces are a nylon leash, which will retail for $70 to $75, that includes a Shinola brand stripe and a leather patch, as well as a nylon collar, $60 to $65, that can be engraved at checkout.

The collars can be personalized.

As far as pet clothing, the collection includes a reversible coat with Berber shearling on one side and a cotton navy liner on the other that retails for $75 to $95, and black or striped washable acrylic sweaters with ribbed neck and base, front leg holes and a reinforced slit at mid-neck that sell for $55 to $90.

The sweater comes in two different patterns.

When Fido is ready for a nap, he can curl up on a Kuddler bed with polyester fill and a Berber shearling cover that is removable and washable. It retails for $230 to $360. There’s also an overstuffed Napper Pillow bed for $125 to $200, or a Comfort Cushion that is designed to fit most crates. That too features a Berber top and a cotton underside and retails for $95 to $115.

The collection will be sold at Shinola’s retail locations as well as online.

Shinola got its start as a watch manufacturer that touted its Made in America product line and has since expanded into a number of different categories including bags, clocks, jewelry, bicycles and home goods.