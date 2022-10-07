×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

From Lingerie to Luxury, Brands Tap ’90s Supermodels

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Unveils Plans for the U.K.

Fashion

Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

The line includes leashes, collars, sweaters and beds.

Shinola pet collection.
A piece from the Shinola pet collection. courtesy

Shinola has gone to the dogs.

The Detroit, Michigan-based brand has partnered with Carolina Pet Company on a new collection for pets that includes collars and leashes, coats and beds.

Among the pieces are a nylon leash, which will retail for $70 to $75, that includes a Shinola brand stripe and a leather patch, as well as a nylon collar, $60 to $65, that can be engraved at checkout.

The collars can be personalized.

As far as pet clothing, the collection includes a reversible coat with Berber shearling on one side and a cotton navy liner on the other that retails for $75 to $95, and black or striped washable acrylic sweaters with ribbed neck and base, front leg holes and a reinforced slit at mid-neck that sell for $55 to $90.

Related Galleries

The sweater comes in two different patterns.

When Fido is ready for a nap, he can curl up on a Kuddler bed with polyester fill and a Berber shearling cover that is removable and washable. It retails for $230 to $360. There’s also an overstuffed Napper Pillow bed for $125 to $200, or a Comfort Cushion that is designed to fit most crates. That too features a Berber top and a cotton underside and retails for $95 to $115.

The collection will be sold at Shinola’s retail locations as well as online.

Shinola got its start as a watch manufacturer that touted its Made in America product line and has since expanded into a number of different categories including bags, clocks, jewelry, bicycles and home goods.

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Shinola Creates Pet Collection

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad