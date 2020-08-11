The Coach Foundation — the charitable arm of the accessories and ready-to-wear brand — is furthering its philanthropic efforts with partnerships with The Opportunity Network, Bottom Line and Year Up, cementing the next chapter of Coach’s Dream It Real initiative.

“I’m proud to continue our commitment to Dream It Real with The Opportunity Network, Bottom Line and Year Up, three partners who share our vision and values,” said Todd Kahn, interim chief operating officer and brand president of Coach. “It is our goal to fight inequality by empowering underrepresented students through education, and to help provide the resources, skills and mentoring they need to make their dreams a reality.”

The Opportunity Network, Bottom Line and Year Up each work to drive equity across higher education for underrepresented students and students from low-income communities, with a vision of expanding education and opportunity for all. The organizations offer resources, coaching and community to young people at critical junctures — the transitions from secondary education to higher education to career — when under-resourced students are seen to encounter barriers to pursuing their dreams.

To celebrate the latest partnerships, the Coach Foundation made a donation of $1 million in support of the nonprofits and their work.

The Coach Foundation launched the Dream It Real initiative in 2018. Its mission is to help break cycles of inequality by empowering the next generation to reach their full potential through higher education.

To date, the Coach Foundation has given more than $3.5 million to support the initiative globally.