Superga Drops Barbie-themed Capsule Collection Ahead of Movie Release

MILAN — Who knew that one of the most striking elements of the upcoming “Barbie” movie would be the protagonist’s feet?

When the first trailer was released in April, Margot Robbie broke the internet with the initial close-up of her Barbie doll feet pose, a permanent and perfectly arched shape that triggered memories among many who spent their childhood dressing the Mattel doll and accessorizing her with tiny plastic high heels.

When last month a second trailer revealed more insight on life in Barbie Land and the storyline written and directed by Greta Gerwig, the signature feet pose offered one of the main elements of humor, as Barbie is seen going through an existential crisis fueled also by finding herself with her heels on the ground.

In the real world, Barbie’s flat-footed journey could use the latest capsule collection Superga is dropping this month. Joining forces with “Barbie The Movie,” the Italian footwear company tweaked two of its signature sneakers in honor of the much-anticipated film, which will open in theaters on July 21.

A style from the Superga x Barbie The Movie capsule collection. Courtesy of Superga

The range includes three reinterpretations of the signature 2750 cotton canvas sneakers. One features an allover print with Barbie-inspired illustrations such as rollerblades, beach toys, palm trees, flamingos, ice cream, stars, hearts and the movie logo in a pink palette. Another one boasts colorful metal lace pins and popping pink soles, while a pink denim version of the style comes with an allover B-shaped print that creates a heart pattern.

Yet the statement sneaker of the collection is the cotton canvas 2802 style defined by a towering pink platform. This is additionally embellished on the back with a rainbow ending with two clouds and the Barbie B logo on the side.

The 2802 style from the Superga x Barbie The Movie capsule collection. Courtesy of Superga

Priced between 90 euros and 115 euros, the capsule collection will hit the shelves of Superga stores worldwide and the brand’s e-commerce.

Established in 1911 in Turin, Italy, when shoemaker Walter Martiny first started making rubber-soled footwear for local farmers, Superga was acquired out of court-managed bankruptcy by Basic Net SpA for around 13 million euros in 2004. Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 1999, Basic Net also controls brands such as Kappa, Robe di Kappa, Jesus Jeans, K-Way, Sabelt, Briko and Sebago.

A style from the Superga x Barbie The Movie capsule collection. Courtesy of Superga

Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, the “Barbie” movie also features Ryan Gosling in the role of Ken, alongside actors including America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Michael Cera, Nicola Coughlan and Will Ferrell, to name a few.

The soundtrack stars music A-listers as well, such as Ava Max, Charli XCX, Dominic Fike, Haim, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj and Tame Impala. These add to Dua Lipa, who appears in the video of the title track “Dance The Night” in key pieces from the “La Vacanza” collection she codesigned with Donatella Versace that was unveiled last month in Cannes.