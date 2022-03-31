A. Lange & Söhne Appeals to Luxury Nature-goers With Aspen Boutique

A. Lange & Söhne has opened its sixth U.S. boutique in a luxury town boasting access to one of the biggest trends around: the great outdoors.

The Swiss, Richemont-owned watchmaker has opened a boutique in Aspen, Colo. — home to some of the U.S.’ most exclusive ski resorts and a growing hotbed for luxury hiking excursions in the summertime.

A. Lange & Söhne has entered a partnership for the store, teaming with local watch and jewelry boutique Meridian to operate the location. The new boutique is located at 529 East Cooper Avenue next door to Meridian, providing a more targeted location for A. Lange & Söhne stock. Meridian is a multibrand boutique that sells watches from makers including Cartier, Rolex and IWC Schaffhausen as well as fine jewelry from Temple St. Clair, Irene Neuwirth and Pomellato, among others.

Meridian co-owner Kenny Smith, who operates the company with his wife Robin, said: “We have had a relationship with and have been carrying A. Lange & Söhne for 15 years now. We have developed a real affinity for the brand and got to the point in our relationship that demanded this degree of presence with an external standalone boutique.”

A. Lange & Söhne chief executive officer Wilhelm Schmid added: “A boutique in the Rocky Mountain region has been high on our wish list for quite some time now. We are delighted that, together with our dedicated partner Meridian, we can now offer the community of watch enthusiasts in the area a gathering place, where they can enjoy a comprehensive collection of our watches in a harmonious setting.”

Smith said he has seen A. Lange & Söhne enjoy new fanfare due to a, “[wider] increased appreciation of very high-quality, high finishing, extensive craftsmanship and creation. There’s always been a high-level appreciation for A. Lange & Söhne but lately people are taking a look at where the value is in something and want to own something they will have in their family for a long time. There is an increased awareness of fine timepieces and A. Lange & Söhne is top of mind when it comes to that.”

The new store is located just off Aspen’s gondola plaza and Smith said, “Its not unusual for people to lean their skis up against the store. We just ask that they leave their skis and poles outside,” but ski boots have been worn inside the shop — which has a fireplace, bar seating and a screen that allows shopkeepers to magnify special complications.

“It’s one thing about Aspen that stands out, you are experiencing the outdoors and the natural environment. We have people coming here in muddy hiking boots or dusty and right off their mountain bike,” Smith said.

The resort town’s popularity, he said, has only increased since the pandemic. “We certainly had a period where travel was restricted but when it loosened, people were pivoting to domestic tourism as opposed to facing challenges abroad. This summer we had quite a robust group of folks in town and this winter has been good as well,” he said.

The new boutique stocks watches from all of A. Lange & Söhne’s pillar collections but its stock is relatively selective — owing to the rising demand and lower production that specialty watchmakers across Switzerland are experiencing. The Aspen boutique’s stock sits at under 15 watches — which is consistent with Smith’s general expectations at the moment.

“I think really with increased demand there is a bit of construction on the supply side. The brand has such a low level of production to begin with — certainly I wish we had more to sell but there is a certain degree of patience involved with watches that take years to work on. It’s one of the things I like about it — it’s not something you see on everyone,” said Smith.