×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: November 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Wall Street Digests Tom Ford Deal

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

Movado Bets on Digital Engagement for Holiday Campaign Strategy

Movado CEO Efraim Grinberg says that high-engagement influencers are a way to capture the next generation of watch collectors.

Participants of Movado's holiday campaign.
Participants of Movado's holiday campaign. Alexi Lubomirski/Movado

Movado is rethinking its approach to holiday campaigns. The watchmaker and jewelry brand on Thursday unveiled “Always in Motion,” a campaign featuring high-level professionals with niche followings, like Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint and fashion influencer Jessica Wang.

The goal, as chairman and chief executive officer Efraim Grinberg said, is to speak directly with a new generation of customers who are tapped into the digital world and eagerly listen to the diverse cast of influencers that Movado has tapped for the campaign.

In the past, Movado has used celebrities including Kerry Washington, Lily Collins and Amanda Seyfried for its campaigns. But Grinberg observed wider shifts in culture and thought it was time for a change.

Related Galleries

Movado
Movado

“It was really about coming out of the pandemic and making a return to life. Movado stands for ‘always in motion’ in Esperanto and we wanted to speak to the motion and traffic in the world, now that it’s buzzing. It was about finding people who are at the top of their game but are still very relatable to consumers. The world has obviously changed to more of a digital and social space where we can relate to these people on a more one-on-one basis. It doesn’t mean we won’t have celebrities in the future though,” he said.

The full campaign cast list includes Wang and Toussant alongside Olympic gold medal skier Alex Hall, DJ and philanthropist Amrit Sidhu, X Games skateboarder Alex Midler, hip-hop artist T-Shyne, model and actress Khadijha Red Thunder and ceramicist Ana Corrigan.

Each participant was photographed by frequent Movado collaborator Alexi Lubomirski. There is also video footage taken at Spring Studios. The campaign will appear on billboards and in digital media spheres. Movado has also planned a Times Square billboard takeover from Monday through Dec. 18.

Movado looked at each participant’s rate of engagement as a means to scale their influence. “It’s really about bringing awareness to a level of followers on a more intimate basis,” Grinberg said. “We still have big TV campaigns and big commercials but this is about reaching consumers on a more connected and intimate level. They were specifically chosen, not because they have a mega following, but because they have a significant level of engagement for the size following they have.”

Aside from its holiday campaign, Movado is also betting big on its new fully automatic Alta collection of watches. “The chronograph is taken from our Movado archive and updated to today. It may have a ceramic bezel but the movements are really special and customized to come from Movado heritage. They retail at about $4,000, so it’s still about offering great value to consumers but at the same time telling a story of innovation, heritage and authenticity,” Grinberg said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Alex Toussant, Jessica Wang Feature in New Movado Holiday Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad