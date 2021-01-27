Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso

Assoulin's book on the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso

Courtesy

Publisher Assouline’s latest book is a deep dive into the world of the Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Reverso timepiece.

The book traces the history of the watch and its evolution over the past nine decades — with more than 50 calibres and several hundred dials. It explores the social milieu and cultural changes that provided the backdrop to the creation of the Reverso and, later, its continued reinvention.

The case of the Reverso One Duetto High Jewellery watch is adorned with diamond baguettes, the front dial embellished with mother-of-pearl. The back dial reveals a deep black aventurine dial with diamonds outlining hour markers.  Courtesy

Born in 1931, at the height of the Art Deco period, the Reverso was created in response to the challenge of designing a wristwatch that could withstand the rigors of polo matches. The new book shares the stories of more than a dozen Reverso owners who have personalized their watches in deeply meaningful ways, while telling the story of Jaeger-LeCoultre’s founders and their inventions that have had a significant impact on horological history.

The hardcover tome retails for $195 on assouline.com.

