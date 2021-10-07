×
Audemars Piguet’s Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon Shines With New Colors

The range will have as many as 468 stones per watch.

Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon.
Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon.

Audemars Piguet is known for developing fashionable luxury timepieces. Raising the bar for gem setting, the Swiss Haute Horlogerie manufacturer has just unveiled a small series of six new Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon models in 18-karat white and pink gold on 38.5-mm cases with an array of graded colored gemstones and diamonds.

Brilliant- or baguette-cut gemstones are to be expected, with four models making the most of graded blue sapphires, while two of them check the rainbow box that most luxury (and fashion) watch manufacturers have made a covetable piece, with gems that include rubies, tsavorites, emeralds, topaz, tanzanites and amethysts. 

The open-worked timepieces are powered by a 225-part hand-wound manufacture caliber 2951, which has a 77-hour power reserve, flying tourbillon and power reserve indicator.

The four pieces set with brilliant-cut gemstones will be available in select Audemars Piguet points of sale beginning this month with the two baguette-cut versions arriving in 2022. Pricing is available upon request.

Previous drops of the Flying Tourbillon unveiled earlier this year included a Black Panther-themed watch with a black and purple color scheme, the brand’s first piece to result from its new partnership with Marvel.

Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon.
Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon.
Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon.
Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon.
Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon.
Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon.
Royal Oak Concept Flying Tourbillon.
ad