×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont, Farfetch in ‘Advanced’ Discussions to Merge Platforms

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Dishing With Bob Mackie, Fashion’s ‘Mr. Hollywood’ Ahead of His Time

Fashion

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards: Reigniting the Power of American Fashion

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Organizers said they need more time to refine the watch show's new concept.

Rendering of Baselworld's show plaza
Rendering of Baselworld's show plaza Courtesy

PRESSING PAUSE: Baselworld organizers are canceling next year’s show amidst continued COVID-19 uncertainty and management reshuffling.

The watch show was meant to return in 2022 with a new concept, but the relaunch is now being postponed for a yet-to-be-confirmed date.

“It’s particularly difficult to launch a new concept for a new target segment due to the renewed aggravation of the COVID-19 situation and the associated uncertainty among customers,” said Baselworld organizers in a statement, adding that they need more time to continue discussions with manufacturers and retailers, as well as refine their concept, following a pop-up experiment at Geneva Watch Days.

Following the cancellation of next year’s event, managing director Michel Loris-Melikoff has announced that he will be stepping down from his position.

Beat Zwahlen, chief executive officer of MCH Group, which organizes Baselworld, said the company will take the extra time to further analyze the needs of the market and define the event’s new niche. This will be more focused on independent retailers and specialized manufacturers — especially after the likes of Movado, Swatch Group, Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chanel, Chopard and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton labels pulled out of the event amid tensions that arose over this year’s cancellation.

“Over the past few months, we have studied in detail our watches, jewelry and gems ecosystem and gained important insights from discussions with major industry representatives,” says Zwahlen. “The conclusion is that the market exists for platforms that bring together medium-sized and specialized manufacturers with independent retailers. But their needs must be analyzed in more detail. This means we need to have significantly more time to get there.”

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Baselworld Cancels 2022 Show

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad