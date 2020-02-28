By  on February 28, 2020

PARIS — Citing a decision by authorities to ban public gatherings in Switzerland to stem the spread of coronavirus, Baselworld has rescheduled its April show for January next year, casting further uncertainty on the future of the struggling event.

“Baselworld had no other option,” said the MCH group, organizer of the watch fair, in a statement, noting that construction in the show halls had been slated to start next week.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers