By  on February 27, 2020

PARIS — Noting the cancellation of Watches & Wonders expo with “great regret,” organizers of Baselworld said Thursday they currently have no plans to cancel their Swiss watch fair but are monitoring the coronavirus situation with local, national and international authorities.

“The health and safety of exhibitors, guests and employees is the key concern,” Baselworld said in an emailed statement.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers