×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: February 2, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Martine Sitbon Is Back With a New Fashion Line

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Karl Lagerfeld Is Collaborating With Disney

Fashion

Tiffany & Co. Creative Director Departs Jeweler

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull

The timepiece takes on the appearance of the iconic Cyber Skull, but this time it's adorned with bronze.

Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Bronze
Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Bronze

Bell & Ross has always avoided conventionality.

Even their most traditional-looking timepieces are square-shaped with perfectly round dials interrupting at its center. Now, the watchmaker is releasing a new iteration of its Cyber Skull design.

The Skull trend in watchmaking was revived by the Swiss watchmaker in 2009 with the launch of the first watch in its Skull collection: the BR 01 Skull, rendered in black ceramic for a decidedly contemporary look and feel with a skull-shaped dial, four bones leading out to the four case screws and hands mimicking pirate swords. 

Related Galleries

Since its launch, this limited edition has been followed by multiple iterations in different materials and with different complications, including a tourbillon model in 2011. Ten years in, the new Cyber Skull underscores Bell & Ross’ prominence in contemporary watch design.

The latest release, named BR 01 Cyber Skull Bronze, reimagines this highly modern design, echoing sculptural lines of Japanese origami with an angular square case inspired by the fuselage of a stealth aircraft, measuring 45mm in diameter, crafted from CuSn8 bronze with a brushed and polished finish, a screw-on caseback made from CuAI7Si2 bronze and fitted with a sapphire crystal glass to offer a view of the reverse side of the movement.

A notable feature — Bell & Ross developed the in-house BR-CAL.210 calibre specifically for the Cyber Skull Bronze — its manual winding activates an automation function by turning the crown, which enables the jaw of the skull to open and come alive.

Water resistant up to 50 meters and finished with a black rubber strap with a bronze pin buckle, and priced at $11,400, the new BR 01 Cyber Skull Bronze will be limited to only 500 pieces and is available now for preorder at Bell & Ross’ online boutique with deliveries expected at the end of February.

Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Bronze
Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Bronze – Back Side
Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Bronze
Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Bronze
Bell & Ross BR 01 Cyber Skull Bronze
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Hot Summer Bags

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull Watch

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad