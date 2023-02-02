Bell & Ross Unveils Latest BR01 Cyber Skull

Bell & Ross has always avoided conventionality.

Even their most traditional-looking timepieces are square-shaped with perfectly round dials interrupting at its center. Now, the watchmaker is releasing a new iteration of its Cyber Skull design.

The Skull trend in watchmaking was revived by the Swiss watchmaker in 2009 with the launch of the first watch in its Skull collection: the BR 01 Skull, rendered in black ceramic for a decidedly contemporary look and feel with a skull-shaped dial, four bones leading out to the four case screws and hands mimicking pirate swords.

Since its launch, this limited edition has been followed by multiple iterations in different materials and with different complications, including a tourbillon model in 2011. Ten years in, the new Cyber Skull underscores Bell & Ross’ prominence in contemporary watch design.

The latest release, named BR 01 Cyber Skull Bronze, reimagines this highly modern design, echoing sculptural lines of Japanese origami with an angular square case inspired by the fuselage of a stealth aircraft, measuring 45mm in diameter, crafted from CuSn8 bronze with a brushed and polished finish, a screw-on caseback made from CuAI7Si2 bronze and fitted with a sapphire crystal glass to offer a view of the reverse side of the movement.

A notable feature — Bell & Ross developed the in-house BR-CAL.210 calibre specifically for the Cyber Skull Bronze — its manual winding activates an automation function by turning the crown, which enables the jaw of the skull to open and come alive.

Water resistant up to 50 meters and finished with a black rubber strap with a bronze pin buckle, and priced at $11,400, the new BR 01 Cyber Skull Bronze will be limited to only 500 pieces and is available now for preorder at Bell & Ross’ online boutique with deliveries expected at the end of February.

