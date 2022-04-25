Bell & Ross Debuts Hued Limited-edition Vintage Styles

While its signature cockpit instrument-inspired square case designs tend to dominate enthusiastic conversations surrounding the brand, Bell & Ross also offers a wide range of more-conventional sports watches.

The bright-colored dial trend continues to maintain a stronghold in the watch arena, with brands from Rolex to Omega and Oris getting in on the action. Now it’s Bell & Ross’ turn, as the aviation-focused brand has just released two limited-edition color variants of its vintage-inspired BR V2-92 in Orange and Full Lum.

Both styles share the same 41mm round stainless steel case design — a domed sapphire crystal with AR coating, calibre BR-Cal.302 automatic movement, sapphire crystal display back with quarter-hour numerals, an attractive typography and a minute track on the dial, not to mention a bi-directional timing bezel. For this outing, both the BR V2-92 Orange and Full Lum step away from true dive watches by offering only 100 meters of water resistance.

Bell & Ross BR V2-92 Full Lum.

Bell & Ross BR V2-92 Orange.

The Orange novelty pays tribute to the world of skateboarding with its neo-retro design and its pop color associated with the sport, which was born in California in the ’70s.

The Full Lum features the same design as the Orange variation, but with a full luminescent dial. As its name suggests, it boasts a fully lumed dial in pale green, with its hands and markers denoted in yellow with black outlines. In dark conditions, the main dial surface’s lume glows with an ice blue hue, standing out from the dial hardware’s green glow in images.

Both the Full Lum and Orange timepieces will be available on Tropic-style black rubber straps, with the Orange also featuring a stainless steel three-link bracelet. Each style will be limited to 500 pieces and they are available now at Bell & Ross’ online shop, with the Orange pieces starting at $3,500 (on rubber) and $3,800 (on stainless bracelet) and the Full Lum (only available in a rubber option) for $3,800.

Bell & Ross BR V2-92 Full Lum.