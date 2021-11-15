×
Blancpain Expands Air Command Range

A rare vintage revival with a few modern touches.

Blancpain's Air Command Flyback Chronograph
Blancpain's Air Command Flyback Chronograph.

Owned by the Swatch Group — which also houses renowned brands such as Omega, Breguet and Longines — Blancpain is one of the world’s oldest surviving watch brands. Part of the upper echelon of Swiss luxury watchmakers and best known for its dive watches, Blancpain’s rich heritage and history can be traced to having invented the world’s first modern dive watch: the Fifty Fathoms.

And now, Blancpain has launched the latest addition to its legendary Air Command collection, The Air Command Flyback Chronograph, a faithful tribute to those desirable 1950s models, but with a few crucial twists. The modern iteration features a 42.5mm satin-brushed 23-grade titanium or 18-karat red gold case, a high-end variety rarely used in the world of watchmaking. A dual-register blue sunburst dial with a printed tachymeter scale and a titanium bi-directional countdown bezel with a blue ceramic insert provide an attractive allure. 

Housed in the 42.5mm case beats the robust F388B automatic movement, which boasts a vertical column-wheel clutch configuration, with a 5hz frequency and rotor that color coordinates with the new titanium case for an additional monochromatic touch.

Born in the mid-1950s, the Air Command chronograph is probably the rarest Blancpain watch of its era. The only traces of its past come from snippets sporadically gathered at auctions where Air Command pieces have fetched stratospheric prices, as well as scattered memories from the descendants of the Blancpain family, which includes the U.S. Air Force commissioning a small number of the now-rare timepiece to American military pilots through the distributor Allen V. Tornek.

Paired with a blue calfskin leather strap with white contrast stitching, The Air Command Flyback Chronograph is out in titanium and red gold now via Blancpain’s New York City boutique and online retailers and are priced at $18,500 and $29,100, respectively.

Blancpain's Air Command Flyback Chronograph
Blancpain’s Air Command Flyback Chronograph
Blancpain’s Air Command Flyback Chronograph
Blancpain’s Air Command Flyback Chronograph
Blancpain’s Air Command Flyback Chronograph in titanium.
Blancpain’s Air Command Flyback Chronograph in 18-karat red gold.
19:14
Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

