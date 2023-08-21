EXCLUSIVE: Bradley Cooper Returns for Another Louis Vuitton Watch Campaign

Bradley Cooper is carrying Louis Vuitton into its next era of watchmaking, appearing in a new campaign that spotlights the revamped and streamlined Tambour.

The Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker, who will next be seen in the Leonard Bernstein biopic “Maestro,” which he also directed, was captured by photographer Mario Sorrenti at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris, arms crossed and pensive.

An accompanying film, by “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle, unfurls a narrative that he is waiting for a mysterious women, seen silhouetted against the museum’s grand mechanical clock. “All an homage to the connection that time brings,” Vuitton explained in a release shared exclusively with WWD.

The new campaign breaks in print titles globally, including Esquire in the U.S., on Tuesday and is scheduled to appear on Vuitton’s social and digital channels from Sept. 1.

The campaign was shot at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris. Mario Sorrenti

Cooper signed on as Vuitton’s first dedicated brand ambassador for timepieces in September 2022, as the Tambour marked its 20th anniversary. It was the first major initiative by Jean Arnault since arriving only year prior at the brand, the crown jewel of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, as director of marketing and product development for watches.

“A match made in heaven,” Arnault, the youngest son of LVMH chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault, said at the time about Cooper’s ambassadorship.

Last month, Vuitton revealed plans to retire about 80 percent of its timepieces as part of an upscaling drive. The new Tambour is a three-hand take on the French house’s flagship model, with an integrated bracelet, a proprietary movement knowns as LFT023, and a price point about five times higher than previously.

Considered a unisex model, the new 40mm Tambour watch will come in two steel options with either a silver gray or a deep blue dial, both priced at 19,500 euros; a steel-and-gold model; one in solid 18-karat yellow gold, and a rose gold version.

Among the immediately visible design changes are the absence of lugs and the integrated bracelet but also a slimline profile of just over 8mm — against 13 for the current Tambour designs — that has been designed to appear even thinner.

“Our goal is not to put a watch on everyone’s wrist. It’s to ensure that our historical collectors, our brand aficionados can recognize themselves in a more entry-level high-end watchmaking piece,” Jean Arnault told WWD last month. “There’s also this idea of respecting long-standing clients and bringing value to what they’ve already collected.”

Cooper’s “Maestro” is set to premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival next month, ahead of a theatrical release in November. The actor has appeared in dozens of movies, including “Serena,” “Nightmare Alley,” “A Star Is Born” and “The Hangover.”