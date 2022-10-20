×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Hermès Sales Jump 24.3% in Q3 on Strength of Asia, U.S.

Fashion

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès Bags Hit Amazon Through Secondhand Distributor

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Forecasts Record Year, Relying on Strong Pipeline to Drive Revenues

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds, Blockchain-backed Record

The luxury watchmaker aims to use only lab-grown diamonds and responsibly extracted gold for entire portfolio by 2025.

Breitling Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins
Lab-grown diamonds and artisanal gold have been used for Breitling's new Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins watch. Franz J. Venzin/Courtesy of Breitling

PARIS — Breitling is making a bold move on the sustainability front with the launch of a watch made entirely of lab-grown diamonds and responsibly sourced “artisanal” gold.

The Swiss watchmaker’s chief executive officer, Georges Kern, described the Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins as “just the beginning” and “one step on a transformative journey.”

“Our roadmap begins here with the proof-of-concept Super Chronomat Origins,” the executive said in a statement unveiling the 38-mm red gold and diamond timepiece backed with independent third-party supply chain verification.

Related Galleries

For this “traceable watch,” diamonds have been sourced from New York City-headquartered company Fenix Diamonds, which grows type IIa single-crystal diamonds and uses offsets for all its energy consumption to achieve carbon neutrality.

In an effort to offset the loss of income to diamond-producing communities, an argument often used by mined diamond producers to discourage brands and consumers from moving to lab-grown alternatives, Breitling has also revealed it would match every carat sold with a contribution to a social impact fund supporting these communities.

Likewise, the gold used for the new watch was sourced at the artisanal Touchstone mine in Colombia, which is accredited by the Swiss Better Gold Association.

This organization aims to improve working, living and environmental conditions for artisanal and small-scale (or ASM) gold mining communities in a bid to foster a responsible supply chain for the precious metal in the Swiss market.

The watchmaker indicated it was aiming to source all its gold through selected ASM mines by 2025.

Better traceability after purchase is also a feature of the Super Chronomat Origins, congruent with Breitling’s 2020 announcement of digital passports for all new timepieces, based on the Arianee protocol and connected to the company’s digital warranty program run by Dentsu Tracking. This time, traceability starting at the raw materials has been included in the certificate.

Available immediately, the watch retails for $19,500 with a rubber strap and $19,950 for the alligator strap.

The Super Chronomat Origins is part of a wider launch in the Chronomat range introduced in 2020, with novelties including the Chronomat Automatic GMT 40 and ceramic versions of the 38-mm Super Chronomat.

Matching these new pieces are four ambassadors, dubbed Breitling’s “All-star Squad” and described as “representing a new superlative in each of their games.” They are Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland; basketballer Giannis Antetokounmpo, the only under-30 player to rank in the NBA’s top 10 earners; quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and two-time Olympic gold medalist in snowboarding Chloe Kim, who is representing the Super Chronomat Origins.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Hot Summer Bags

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Breitling Debuts Fully Traceable Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Watch With Lab-grown Diamonds

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad