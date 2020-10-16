PARIS — Embracing blockchain, Breitling is using the technology to offer digital authentification of its timepieces as part of a broader customer service platform.

The move comes as luxury watch labels push to deepen relations with consumers through longer guarantees, increased involvement in secondhand markets and offering more services.

The new digital passport, which will be offered for all new timepieces, is meant to offer proof of ownership and provide owners with access to repair-tracking guarantees and, in the near future, sign up for insurance for theft and loss.

The service is based on the Arianee protocol, and will be connected to the company’s digital warranty program run by Dentsu Tracking.

The technology will do away with paper documents and allow for transfer if a timepiece is sold. An embedded chat feature will allow consumers to communicate with Breitling anonymously, the label said.

Antonio Carriero, chief digital and technical officer for the label, termed the move as an industry change that would allow “tailored suggestions throughout the ownership experience.”

“Customer engagement is at the heart of everything we do, so it goes without saying that we will continue to offer additional services to Breitling owners with absolute security and a complete respect for privacy,” he said.

Under the direction of chief executive officer Georges Kern, a high-profile watch industry executive, and with backing by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, Breitling has streamlined chunky aviator watches, expanded its watch offer for women and taken control of distribution channels.