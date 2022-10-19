×
Monday's Digital Daily: October 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba Honored at the Golden Heart Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

Bucherer Acquires West Coast Retailer, Adds Messika in Bid for U.S. Growth

Bucherer continues its quest for growth across the U.S. following its 2018 acquisition of Tourneau.

A look at the Tourneau flagship.
A look at the Tourneau flagship. Courtesy Photo

Bucherer is growing its U.S. operations. In 2018, the company — which is well established as a fine watch and jewelry retailer in Europe — merged with Tourneau to stake a foothold in the U.S. market. Now two more deals demonstrate how that strategy is evolving.

Bucherer said Wednesday it has acquired West Coast retailer Leeds & Son, a heritage watch and jewelry store in Palm Desert, California, in order to help further develop a client base in that state. The company was founded in 1947 by Edward and Eleanore Weiner and was modernized when their children Terry Weiner and Riki Stein took over the business in 1981. It offers brands including Rolex and Patek Philippe to a discerning West Coast-based clientele.

Tourneau Bucherer chief executive officer Ira Melnitsky said of the acquisition: “We’re excited to welcome the Leeds & Son team to the Bucherer family and expand our customer relationships in California. The Leeds & Son team has worked tremendously hard to foster a loyal community and we are looking forward to building on that success.”

When Bucherer opened a renovated Tourneau Time Machine flagship in Manhattan in September 2021, the company’s in-house fine jewelry line was a key focus to drive awareness for Tourneau’s new owners in the U.S.

Now the company is adding a vendor to its fine jewelry mix. Messika is expanding its “successful” strategic retail partnership with Bucherer to the U.S. market.

Messika is already carried in all of Bucherer’s stores across Europe. Now it will gradually phase into all of the company’s U.S. stores in a bid for increased visibility in what is the world’s largest luxury market. Messika operates three of its own stores in the U.S. as well in Los Angeles, New York and Miami.

Messika will first appear in Bucherer’s Time Machine flagship in Manhattan and will also expand into its King of Prussia Mall location in Pennsylvania, its Roosevelt Field Mall location in New York and the TimeDome flagship in Las Vegas.

“In this highly competitive market, visibility and exposure are key. With the dedicated Messika spaces in Bucherer’s newly renovated stores, we can express the unique identity of Messika while being surrounded by the strongest brands in the industry,” said Messika managing director Jean-Baptiste Sassine.

Melnitsky added: “We’re very excited to welcome Messika to our Bucherer U.S. flagship and are looking forward to a long-term partnership across multiple locations. We’ve seen tremendous success with Bucherer and jewelry in the U.S. and know this partnership will continue to drive growth for both brands.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

