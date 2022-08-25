Bucherer Partners With Sotheby’s on Pre-Owned Program

Luxury timepiece retailer Bucherer Certified Pre-Owned is linking up with Sotheby’s, a global destination for art and luxury, to bring its certified pre-owned timepieces to a global stage with Sotheby’s online marketplace.

“The partnership journey started in May 2020,” explained Stav R. Martens, Bucherer head of CX, CRM and commercial partnerships. “And we are pleased to join forces again to continue to engage our global luxury community and cater to new audience of art and fashion collectors. With the introduction of Bucherer Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) on Sotheby’s Online Marketplace, we are excited to present a curated collection of CPO timepieces next to one of the most impressive selection of art and luxury goods.”

“This monumental milestone marks a logical extension of our partnership, celebrating our independencies and our leading expertise within our respective industries. Building on a common vision of trust, authenticity and passion for pre-loved icons, we strive to share our story and those of our timepieces with a global audience of collectors,” Martens said.

Over the last five years, the watch pre-owned category has come into sharp focus, with a mix of digital retailers and legacy players leading the charge. Customers who once might have shied away from making a huge purchase online are now digitally savvy, and see online shopping as a viable option to find rare and unusual timepieces.