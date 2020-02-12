By  on February 12, 2020

MILAN — Italian jeweler Bulgari has announced it is foregoing Baselworld’s upcoming edition slated to take place April 30 to May 5.

The company controlled by the French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton cited “increasing travel restrictions” as a reason for its exit. The jewelry house said it will instead host presentations targeted to its most relevant markets.

