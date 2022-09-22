×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Filippo Grazioli on Light and Transparencies at Missoni

Business

Milan Fashion Week Kicks Off as Italy Faces Elections and Higher Costs, but Executives Praise Industry’s Resilience

EXCLUSIVE: Cai Xukun Is Tag Heuer’s Latest Ambassador for China

The Chinese musical artist’s first campaign, featuring the Monaco watch, breaks on Thursday on Chinese and international social platforms.

Cai XuKun Tag Heuer
The Chinese musical artist is making his debut as ambassador for the Swiss watchmaker. Courtesy of Tag Heuer

TIMELY RELEASE: Cai Xukun, also known under the mononym “Kun,” is Tag Heuer’s newest brand ambassador for China.

The Swiss watchmaker has tapped the musical artist and actor to represent the brand, revealing a first campaign breaking online on Thursday.  

Chief executive officer Frédéric Arnault stated Cai “demonstrated remarkable talent in songwriting and performing” in addition to being “incredibly athletic, truly daring and never stops challenging the limits,” matching the brand’s mind-set.

Regularly topping charts with his solo music career, Cai noted the Swiss watchmaker’s pursuit of outstanding performance is “something [he] recognizes and believes in,” in addition to the “irresistible appeal” of its “spirit of avant-garde and unique style,” later in the announcement.

Related Galleries

In his first appearance for the brand, the Chinese star is captured against a dramatic sky, sporting an all-black leather ensemble to go with the Tag Heuer Monaco prominent on his wrist.

This timepiece is the 39-mm chronograph edition introduced last May, featuring a dial with grained details nodding to the surface of motor racing tracks. It made its debut on Australian actor Jacob Elordi, who became the face of the Monaco line ahead of this year’s Formula 1 Grand Prix.

“I admire the fearlessness expressed by the Tag Heuer Monaco and am fascinated by its legend. ‘Squaring the circle’ and moving the crown to the left had made it so special at that time,” said Cai, noting that the line’s new editions retained that “unique spirit.”

China, where the brand currently has 12 stores, is a strategic market for watchmakers, with recent figures released by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry showing China’s return to double-digit growth in July and August, after a second quarter impacted by stringent lockdowns.

Arnault noted they “believe [the] collaboration with Kun will accelerate Tag Heuer’s development in the country.” While the artist has a 1.9-million-follower count on Instagram, he logs some 37.7 million fans on Weibo.

The campaign is set to release on Tag Heuer’s Chinese social media platforms and official website; and will also be relayed internationally through social platforms. 

In addition to Tag Heuer, Cai has been a brand ambassador for Prada since 2019 and was among the star-studded audience at the Italian house’s fall 2022 repeat show in Beijing in August.

He has lent his face to a number of local and international brands in recent years, mostly recently jeweler De Beers, Givenchy Beauty, and Jo Malone.

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Hot Summer Bags

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Cai Xukun is Tag Heuer’s Latest

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad