×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2023

Chanel Unveils Jewelry Watches Inspired by Pincushions and Couture

The five limited-edition Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles designs feature dials inspired by a house signature and couture crafts.

Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles
The dome shape of the Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles watches nod to the pincushion worn by seamstresses. Courtesy of Chanel

For seamstresses, especially those working in couture, the essential tools are a pair of scissors and a pincushion, always at hand.

Since it often sits on the wrist, the latter became the basis for Chanel’s latest high-end jewelry watch designs launching on Friday, named “Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles” after the object’s name in French.

Arnaud Chastaingt, director of Chanel’s watchmaking creation studio, “liked the image of this functional piece of jewelry that adorns the wrists of seamstresses,” he said in a statement announcing the launch of these new timepieces.

Related Galleries

Expressing his fascination for “the design of objects whose architecture is the product of a practical need,” he added that he loved the “random design of needles” stuck into a pincushion and the way pinheads created a decorative effect that evolved as seamstresses work.

Five Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles have been created, each in a limited run of 20 pieces, retailing between 175,000 and 250,000 euros. Shared by all is the domed watch glass as well as the black matte grosgrain bracelet and gem-set buckle.

The design of these high-end timepieces is meant to emulate the professional version, often a voluminous velvet dome sitting atop a metal cuff, worn by seamstresses.


A lacework of camellias, a little black jacket at the pattern stage, Chanel’s famous handbags, jewels on black tweed and sequins inspired this chapter of the Mademoiselle Privé collection. Courtesy of Chanel

Clocking in at 55 mm in diameter, the Pique-Aiguilles watches are significantly larger than the 34 to 40mm range preferred for women’s watches.

“In terms of style, the pincushion commands authority on the wrist, with presence and impact. Its outsize format does not detract from its comfort in any way, and it adapts to all wrists,” he continued.

The larger size also gave him plenty of space for the couture-inspired tableaux he imagined for the Mademoiselle Privé Pique-Aiguilles chapter.  

The name Chanel no doubt brings to mind long necklaces, recognizable chains and Byzantine brooches layered over tweed, and that’s what is encapsulated in the Pearls motif version.

A thimble, scissors and tape measure take pride of place on the “Tweed Motif” model, where the elements of a tweed jacket are laid out, right down to the label and chain that finish it.

Snow-set diamonds dotted on a black-coated white gold dial nod to sequins embroidered on black fabric in the “Embroidery Motif” watch.

On the Lace version, hand engraving, “Grand Feu” enameling and decal techniques have been used to replicate an embellished camellia lace design. A scattering of minute gold beads and diamonds finishes off the effect of this dial produced by Les Cadraniers de Genève, a subsidiary of the watchmaker F.P. Journe in whom Chanel invested in 2019.

Black mother-of-pearl, assembled using marquetry techniques, was used to express the instantly recognizable surface of the house’s flagship handbags for the “Quilted Motif” design.

Previous chapters in the Mademoiselle Privé high-end watch collection have included the “Bouton” cuff design nodding to the bejeweled buttons of the house as well as the “Coromandel” and “Aubazine,” which explored various architectural motifs from places where Gabrielle Chanel lived.  

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Hot Summer Bags

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Chanel's Latest Watch Launch is Huge — And Inspired by Pincushions

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad