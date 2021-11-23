×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Eye

Ermenegildo Zegna Bespoke Suits Created for ‘House of Gucci’

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Chanel Launches New J12

The J12 Calibre 12.2 Edition 1 will be limited to just 555 pieces each.

Chanel J12 Caliber 12.2 Edition 1
Chanel J12 Caliber 12.2 Edition 1

It’s been two years since Chanel launched the J12 Caliber 12.1 timepiece, and now the French house is revealing a new version — the J12 Caliber 12.2 Edition 1, designed and developed exclusively by the Swiss manufacturer Kenissi.

In celebration of the launch and a first for the brand, the J12 33 mm comes equipped with a self-winding movement manufactured exclusively for Chanel — the Caliber 12.2, and much like its predecessors, the J12 Caliber 12.2 edition is made of a highly resistant ceramic available in a sleek, bold black or a radiant white, with a lacquered dial with tone-on-tone ceramic indicators and ceramic bracelet with steel triple-folding buckle.

Both iterations are adorned with a black- or white-varnished baguette pattern sapphire crystal 33mm bezel and a diamond-set crown. 

Available in select Chanel boutiques now, the limited-edition timepiece will be limited to 555 pieces globally per color, with a retail price of $11,500.

Chanel J12 Caliber 12.2 Edition 1
Chanel J12 Caliber 12.2 Edition 1
Chanel Launches New J12
Chanel J12 Caliber 12.2 Edition 1
Chanel Launches New J12
Chanel J12 Caliber 12.2 Edition 1
Chanel Launches New J12
Chanel J12 Caliber 12.2 Edition 1
Chanel Launches New J12

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Chanel Launches New J12

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Chanel Launches New J12

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Chanel Launches New J12

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Chanel Launches New J12

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Chanel Launches New J12

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad