Chanel Launches New J12

It’s been two years since Chanel launched the J12 Caliber 12.1 timepiece, and now the French house is revealing a new version — the J12 Caliber 12.2 Edition 1, designed and developed exclusively by the Swiss manufacturer Kenissi.

In celebration of the launch and a first for the brand, the J12 33 mm comes equipped with a self-winding movement manufactured exclusively for Chanel — the Caliber 12.2, and much like its predecessors, the J12 Caliber 12.2 edition is made of a highly resistant ceramic available in a sleek, bold black or a radiant white, with a lacquered dial with tone-on-tone ceramic indicators and ceramic bracelet with steel triple-folding buckle.

Both iterations are adorned with a black- or white-varnished baguette pattern sapphire crystal 33mm bezel and a diamond-set crown.

Available in select Chanel boutiques now, the limited-edition timepiece will be limited to 555 pieces globally per color, with a retail price of $11,500.

