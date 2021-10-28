Chopard Announces L.U.C Full Strike ‘Día de los Muertos’

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead in English, is not a Mexican version of Halloween. Though related, the two annual events differ greatly in traditions and tone, with Day of the Dead festivities unfolding over two days (Nov. 1 and 2) in an explosion of color and joy. Even though the theme is death, the point is to demonstrate love and respect for deceased family members.

Chopard has made it an annual tradition to honor this aspect of Mexican culture by releasing a timepiece specifically dedicated to the DOD festivities. This year’s style is a one-of-a-kind L.U.C Full Strike minute repeater model crafted in ethical 18-karat white gold, with a hand-engraved case topped by a bezel set with baguette-cut sapphires and framing a dial with the iconic Calavera skull symbol, all with the L.U.C Calibre 08.01-L developed by Chopard Manufacture in 2016. It’s finished with a blue hand-sewn alligator leather strap with brown alligator lining and an Ethical 18-karat white gold folding clasp hand-engraved with a motif inspired by the Day of the Dead universe.

The all-Mexican personality of the L.U.C Full Strike “Día de los Muertos” model is immediately visible on its dial, which transforms the movement’s visible elements into graphic elements, such as the minute repeater hammer becoming an eye, mother-of-pearl plates placed on the dial to form a quirky gap-toothed smile set with seven diamonds and engraved skull and crossbones surrounding the outer area of its white gold base.

Pricing for the timepiece is upon request and it will be rotating amongst Chopard boutiques.

Chopard L.U.C Full Strike “Día de los Muertos.”

Chopard L.U.C Full Strike “Día de los Muertos.” © Régis Golay / federal-studio

Chopard L.U.C Full Strike "Día de los Muertos." © Régis Golay / federal-studio

