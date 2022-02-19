×
Class Acts: The Latest in Watch Trends

Black watches are known to have a unique charm of their own, making them one of the most preferred color options in the horology space.

BVLGARI's Octo Finissimo Automatic 40mm watch
Bulgari's Octo Finissimo Automatic 40mm watch in black ceramic.

The best black watches for men boast a stylish persona, are confident, yet simple, and have a timeless aesthetic.

A lot has happened in a short period of time when it comes to black watches. What started out as a trend piece has grown into a modern classic, earning its place as a standard color in many watch brands’ portfolios.Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 42

Rolex’s Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 42

Patek Philippe’s Ref. 5738R Golden Ellipse in rose gold with ebony black sunburst dial and applied gold hour markers.
Omega’s Seamaster Diver 300M in black
SIHH 2016
The Jaeger-LeCoultre Master Ultra Thin Perpetual Calendar @Claude Joray

Black watches for men bring a heightened sense of modernity with a bit of edge. Some sport a militaristic, tactical design, while others go the ultra-luxe route in their noir makeup. A luxury watch in black can be sporty yet understated or serve as the base for many bright colors, creating more contrast than is possible with stainless steel.

Black watch styles are vast, with iterations available in a variety of shapes, designs, types, features and strap options, among other features. They span every watch category, be it sport or digital watches, chronographs or even vintage watches — providing black watch enthusiasts with a wide range of options to choose from.

H. Moser & Cie & The Armoury Endeavour Small Seconds Total Eclipse
Girard-Perregaux’s Vintage 1945 Infinity Edition
Glashütte Original’s SeaQ Panorama Date
Cartier’s Santos de Cartier large model watch in steel with interchangeable bracelets. Vincent De La Faille
Bulgari's Octo Finissimo Automatic 40mm watch in black ceramic.

 

