PARIS — Elie Saab is launching a line of watches as part of a broader thrust to expand the brand into new categories.

“We have undertaken a detailed process to create a distinct aesthetic for the timepieces,” said Elie Saab Jr., chief executive officer of the label. A line of 28 styles includes the Eayan family of five models featuring an eye-shaped face, that draws on the traditional, protective symbol. Adding to their original style, they are studded with spikes on one side.

For production and distribution of the timepieces, Elie Saab signed a licensing agreement with Blackbox Global Luxury Group, which focuses on high-end goods.

Rico Pross, founder and CEO of Blackbox noted the launch marks a new step to draw in both life-long clients and a new following to the brand, and said he was confident the partnership would be successful “for years to come.”

The timepieces will be sold in Elie Saab stores and other retailers starting this month.

Elie Saab has embarked on a strategy to reach new audiences, branching out from the haute couture gowns that have earned it a loyal following with brides in the Middle East and red carpet celebrities around the world.

The label joined Amazon’s Luxury Stores in December, and recently launched children’s wear and a home collection. The home line spans decorative cushions and throws, as well as lighting and carpets, through a license with Swiss firm Corporate Brand Maison. Elie Saab has also signed a five-year license with OLG Onward Luxury Group for the production and distribution of footwear and leather goods. Eyewear is another category in the works.

The brand recently opened a showroom in Milan for its home designs, and has plans for further spaces to showcase the home collections in Beirut, near the brand headquarters, in Dubai and a shop-in-shop in Harrods.

Elie Saab has boutiques in Beirut, Dubai, London, Paris, New York, Doha and Istanbul.