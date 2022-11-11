EXCLUSIVE: Watches of Switzerland Announced as Exclusive U.S. Partner of Grand Prix D’Horlogerie de Geneve

Watches of Switzerland is the exclusive U.S. partner with the Grand Prix D’Horlogerie de Geneve.

“Watches of Switzerland is honored to be selected as the GPHG’s official organizing partner of the 2022 exhibition,” said David Hurley, deputy chief executive officer of Watches of Switzerland Group. “When we opened our SoHo flagship four years ago, we wanted to shift the luxury retail status quo and set out to create an environment of education and discovery — looking to grow the appreciation of watchmaking in our market. This partnership and exhibition will give our audience the first look at this year’s height of watchmaking and brings a deserved spotlight to the importance of the U.S. market in the watch industry.”

Founded in 2001, the GPHG is overseen by the canton and city of Geneva and was created with the purpose of highlighting and awarding the most remarkable contemporary horological creations. With the intention of promoting the art of watchmaking worldwide, following its annual November award ceremony, often affectionately referred to as the “Oscars” of the watch industry, the GPHG honors the year’s winners with an exhibition that in previous years has been held in Dubai, U.A.E.; London, England; Moscow, Russia; Paris, France; Vienna, Austria, and Singapore.

As a part of the first-of-its kind partnership, Watches of Switzerland will host the world’s first exhibition of all 15 category winners from the 2022 GPHG awards. In an effort to continue to expand and foster the U.S. watch community, Watches of Switzerland’s exhibition will be open to the public from Dec. 2 through Dec. 4 at its SoHo flagship in New York.

