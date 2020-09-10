Image from the Fitbit X Victor GLemaund Collaboration

Image from the Fitbit x Victor Glemaud collaboration.

Coutresy

Part of a continuing partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Fitbit has unveiled its latest collaboration, this time with Victor Glemaud.

The designer, a CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund alum, created bands for the recently launched Fitbit Sense and Versa 3. The Haitian-American designer, who is known for his sustainable knits and body positivity, channels his exuberant, joyful approach into his Fitbit accessories collection.

Priced at $39.95, each band is made with Repreve recycled plastic fibers, with the knit designs offered in chevron red/gold, layered black/red and metallic gold/black.

cfda Fitbit
load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus