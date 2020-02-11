MILAN — Italian accessories company Furla has signed a license with Timex Group for the production and global distribution of a new watch collection.

Furla’s chief executive officer Alberto Camerlengo underscored an “affinity” with Timex Group and “shared values of excellence of production and design. Timex Group is a company that fully understands and respects Furla’s aesthetics, its tradition, its research to innovate and surely will contribute to the growth and success of the brand in the watch category.” Camerlengo said the watches will “perfectly blend and balance” Furla’s staple “joyful elegance, passion for color and storied Italian tradition.”