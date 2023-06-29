×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 29, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Burberry Unveils a Five-star Flagship on New Bond Street

Eye

Pirelli Calendar to Be Photographed by a Prince

Fashion

Phoebe Philo Is Almost Ready to Dress You From Head to Toe

G-Shock and Anti Social Social Club Join Forces With Limited-edition Watch

The release Infuses a G-Shock icon with new design aspects.

G-Shock x Anti Social Social Club DW6900ASSC23 watch.
G-Shock x Anti Social Social Club DW6900ASSC23 watch.

Casio has partnered with a number of brands and celebrities over the years, with names such as Kith, Bape, Supreme, A$AP Ferg, Nasa and even Hodinkee, partnering with John Mayer to release a trio collection, and the list is ongoing.

Joining the roster is Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Anti Social Social Club, which is releasing its first G-Shock collaboration, a limited-edition DW6900ASSC23. The DW6900 range, an iconic model that dates back to 1995, serves as the base for the DW6900ASSC23 design, combining the ruggedness of G-Shock with Anti Social Social Club’s minimalist yet colorful design components.

Related Galleries

The timepiece exterior has stealth characteristics and boasts a matte black resin case, bezel and band, which along with the bright pink, yellow and orange colors, are a tribute to Anti Social Social Club’s Los Angeles heritage. This gradient colors stretch from the band to the bezel with the ASSC logo also appearing on the EL backlight and the stainless steel case back, along with the tag lines “I Still Feel The Same” and “Never Again Never You.”

True to G-Shock’s notoriety, the DW6900ASSC23 offers legendary shock resistance and 200-meter water resistance, as well as a stopwatch, countdown timer, multifunction alarm, flash alert and calendar features.

Retailing at $170, the wrist accessory is available for purchase from AntiSocialSocialClub.com, gshock.com, and G-Shock’s SoHo locale in New York City.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad