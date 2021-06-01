PARIS — Geneva Watch Days has been confirmed for Aug. 30 to Sept. 3, and will be open to the public, organizers revealed Tuesday.

The event was launched last year by high-end watchmakers frustrated by the cancellation of the industry’s planned physical events — the traditional Swiss watch fairs — due to the pandemic. Founding members — including Bulgari, Breitling, Girard-Perregaux, H. Moser & Cie. and Ulysse Nardin — will take part, alongside associate labels including Arnold & Son, Frederique Constant Group brands and Oris. Around 20 labels have signed up for the event, which organizers describe as decentralized and self-managed and will take place in various locations around Geneva in hotels, boutiques and watchmaking sites. The Rotonde de Mont Blanc, on Lake Geneva, will serve as the official rallying point.

The event will include evening festivities geared to clients and the press, respecting public health measures like social distancing, organizers said, noting they expect health measures will not “dampen the convivial atmosphere,” thanks to vaccination campaigns, which will have been carried out extensively by then. Physical events will be complemented by video conferences, allowing people around the world to view new releases in real time.

Founding labels set up the event a year ago in order to allow for physical meetings with various brands at once, noting the timing could help build new momentum ahead of the last months of year when consumer demand peaks.

In April, luxury watch labels rallied around Watches and Wonders, which emerged from the tumultuous pandemic period as the watchmaking industry’s dominant, global showcase. The Geneva leg, which took place digitally, was followed by a Shanghai leg that took place in person.