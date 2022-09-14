George Clooney and Hyun Bin Front Omega Speedmaster ’57 Campaign

Swiss watchmaker Omega is reaching for the stars for the watch that went to the moon.

The Swiss watch company revealed George Clooney and South Korean actor Hyun Bin as the faces of its new Speedmaster ’57 collection on Wednesday.

Celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, the Speedmaster was designed in 1957 for racing car drivers and engineers on the track and became the first watch to land on the moon during Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong’s lunar landing.

The Speedmaster ’57 was introduced in 2013 as an interpretation of the original model from 1957. Its 2022 incarnation has been reworked in a streamlined version with a thinner case and finer bezel, for a lineup of eight stainless steel models.

This double billing serves to highlight “both sides” of its long-standing chronograph range, with Clooney bringing “his classic style and iconic character” and the rising South Korean star embodying its “cool and modern spirit,” according to the company, which is owned by the Swatch Group.

George Clooney captured near his Lake Como home for the Speedmaster ’57 campaign. Courtesy

Omega’s president and chief executive officer Raynald Aeschlimann called the actors “the perfect leading men to showcase these values [of quality and timelessness] and prove exactly how the timepiece fits with the dashing style of today.”

In a nod to the timepiece’s racing origins, the campaign images capture Clooney and Bin with classic cars, respectively near Lake Como (where Clooney has a home) and in Korea.

The American actor sports the stainless-steel version of the watch with a blue dial, while the South Korean actor is wearing a 40.5-mm black dial version.

“[I]n many ways, both [Clooney, a long-term ambassador for the brand] and the Speedmaster share the same story,” stated the brand. “Both their lives began in the optimistic years of the Space Age, and both are known for their lasting popularity and qualities of excellence.”

Bin, best known internationally for his role in the hit South Korean television drama series “Crash Landing on You,” became an ambassador for Omega in 2020, joining the likes of Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig and five-time Olympian Allyson Felix.

Last year he became the face of Tom Ford fragrances for the Asia-Pacific region and has also fronted campaigns for Kia Motors, Samsung TV and Lexus.