×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: September 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Wake-up Call: The ‘Dire’ Financial Inequity Facing Young Designers Under Inflation

Fashion

NYFW Recap: The Contemporary Market

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Discuss War, Perseverance and New York Fashion Week

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Front Omega Speedmaster ’57 Campaign

The Speedmaster line is celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2022.

Hyun Bin Omega Speedmaster '57
Hyun Bin Omega stars alongside George Clooney in the new Speedmaster '57 campaign. Courtesy of Omega

Swiss watchmaker Omega is reaching for the stars for the watch that went to the moon.

The Swiss watch company revealed George Clooney and South Korean actor Hyun Bin as the faces of its new Speedmaster ’57 collection on Wednesday.

Celebrating its 65th anniversary this year, the Speedmaster was designed in 1957 for racing car drivers and engineers on the track and became the first watch to land on the moon during Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong’s lunar landing.

The Speedmaster ’57 was introduced in 2013 as an interpretation of the original model from 1957. Its 2022 incarnation has been reworked in a streamlined version with a thinner case and finer bezel, for a lineup of eight stainless steel models.

Related Galleries

This double billing serves to highlight “both sides” of its long-standing chronograph range, with Clooney bringing “his classic style and iconic character” and the rising South Korean star embodying its “cool and modern spirit,” according to the company, which is owned by the Swatch Group.

George Clooney captured near his Lake Como home for the Speedmaster ’57 campaign. Courtesy

Omega’s president and chief executive officer Raynald Aeschlimann called the actors “the perfect leading men to showcase these values [of quality and timelessness] and prove exactly how the timepiece fits with the dashing style of today.”

In a nod to the timepiece’s racing origins, the campaign images capture Clooney and Bin with classic cars, respectively near Lake Como (where Clooney has a home) and in Korea.

The American actor sports the stainless-steel version of the watch with a blue dial, while the South Korean actor is wearing a 40.5-mm black dial version.

“[I]n many ways, both [Clooney, a long-term ambassador for the brand] and the Speedmaster share the same story,” stated the brand. “Both their lives began in the optimistic years of the Space Age, and both are known for their lasting popularity and qualities of excellence.”

Bin, best known internationally for his role in the hit South Korean television drama series “Crash Landing on You,” became an ambassador for Omega in 2020, joining the likes of Nicole Kidman, Daniel Craig and five-time Olympian Allyson Felix.

Last year he became the face of Tom Ford fragrances for the Asia-Pacific region and has also fronted campaigns for Kia Motors, Samsung TV and Lexus.

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Hot Summer Bags

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

George Clooney and Hyun Bin Star

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad