PARIS — Audemars Piguet has named Ginny Wright chief executive officer of North America, recruiting a beauty industry veteran to drive business in the region.

“Building on a strong vision and proven growth strategy, the brand’s potential in the Americas is exceptional,” Wright said in a statement.

The executive, who has an MBA from ESSEC Business School in Paris, started her career in media relations. She has spent the last four years at L’Oréal, most recently as president of Kiehl’s. Wright also managed Ralph Lauren fragrances and worked in retail marketing for Lancôme.

The brand cited Wright’s role in accelerating Kiehl’s growth and driving its digital, data and retail programs.

Audemars Piguet has been expanding its retail footprint in North America, most recently adding stores in Dallas and Boston. The two stores are operated as joint ventures.

The label has taken control of its distribution network in the U.S. recently, taking 51 percent stakes in joint ventures. Many high-end watchmakers have been tightening their grip on points of sale in order to reinforce the image of their brands.

Wright succeeds Patrick Ottomani, a former Berluti executive, who was recruited in 2019.

Like many other luxury watch and jewelry labels, Audemars Piguet has been active online with clients, hosting virtual dinners with Carolina Bucci in London last November, for example, to mark the jewelry designer’s new line of coiled bracelets and necklaces for watch label.