PARIS — Girard-Perregaux is kicking off the year with its own e-commerce site, starting in the U.S. and the U.K. before rolling out to other markets.

“Our strategy thus far has centered on working with the best and brightest retailers,” said Patrick Pruniaux, chief executive officer of Swiss watch manufacturer Girard-Perregaux. “This is not going to change.” The executive’s strategy to rejuvenate the historic label — which marks its 230th anniversary this year — has included scaling back distribution channels and working with only one distributor in many markets.

“E-commerce is simply an additional channel we are adding to this ecosystem as part of our wish to constantly improve and update our touch points with potential clients, and keep up with the times,” Pruniaux said.

To mark the launch, the Kering-owned label will offer a new, modern black and blue carbon glass Laureato Absolute Wired watch exclusively online for a month. The watch case is made with layers of carbon fiber and fiberglass heated and pressed together, creating patterns that are unique for each watch. The lightweight timepiece will be limited to 88 pieces.

The Laureato, which translates to “the graduate” and is recognized by its octagonal bezel, has emerged as a key performer for Girard-Perregaux. Originally designed in 1975, the label introduced the Laureato Absolute in 2019, an assertive and sporty take on the classic timepiece.