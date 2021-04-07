MILAN — Alessandro Michele is channeling his whimsical creativity and distinctive design elements into Gucci’s high watchmaking collection.

Gucci launched its first timepieces in 1972 — all made in Switzerland — but in this year marking the brand’s centenary, the company is unveiling four lines under the high watchmaking umbrella: Gucci 25H; G-Timeless; Grip, and high-jewelry watches.

Gucci’s watch headquarters are based in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. Quality control, assembly and diamond setting take place in the Swiss plant of La Chaux-de-Fonds, while dials and special decorative techniques are crafted in Gucci’s Fabbrica Quadranti facility in the Canton of Ticino.

Gucci‘s GG 727.25 watch calibre is developed and produced by the state-of-the art Kering movement manufacture in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland. Self-winding and ultra-slim at just 3.7 mm in height, the GG 727.25 calibre makes its debut in the Gucci 25H, which has a playfully symbolic name, containing a number that the brand’s creative director considers a talisman and one he often features in his collections for Gucci. According to the company, the GG 727.25 calibre references other important numerical symbols: “seven for completeness; two representing balance and cooperation, and five symbolizing curiosity and freedom.” The ultra-slim case and sleek, sporty lines can be worn by men and women alike.

A mechanical watch design, the Gucci 25H is presented in steel and pavé-set models and two dynamic tourbillon iterations in platinum and yellow gold.

The Gucci 25H watches retail at between 8,500 euros and 11,000 euros for the automatic version and between 120,000 euros and 170,000 euros for the tourbillon version.

The G-Timeless creations comprise five designs: the G-Timeless Dancing Bees, with a high-jewelry touch with bees that shimmer and move on the dial. The watch is also offered in tourbillon versions, retailing at between 95,000 and 200,000 euros.

Also presented are the G-Timeless Automatic with bee motif, jeweled hard-stone dials and precious skin straps; the mystical G-Timeless with moon phases, and the G-Timeless Pavé, a white-diamond encrusted automatic watch with alligator strap.

Five Grip high watchmaking variations are crafted in precious materials, each fitted with a Jump Hour movement module triggered to jump forward every hour, to a minutes disc that sweeps around through 60 minutes. The technology is creatively expressed on the new models in curved openings on each dial, allowing a clean numerical display.

Hardstone dials adorn three 18-karat gold Grip models — two in yellow gold, the other in white gold. “Each dial is precision-cut by a highly skilled gemstone cutter who must shape the delicate material while maintaining its strength,” said the company. The Grip design is fitted with an alligator strap in a shade that corresponds to the color of its stone dial.

The fourth design in the Grip gold series is created entirely in 18-karat yellow gold with a brushed gold dial engraved with the Gucci logo and straight, gleaming bracelet links. Each 18-karat gold Grip watch is precision-set with a continuous row of 44 baguette-cut diamonds. The Grip Gold is priced at between 150,000 euros and 250,000 euros.

Grip Sapphire, a Jump Hour watch in a case entirely crafted in sapphire crystal, is the fifth edition in the Grip line. It is presented in four color variations — clear, blue, green and pink — with a transparent rubber tone-on-tone strap embossed with the interlocking G motif and with a steel ardillon buckle. The Grip Sapphire retails at between 80,000 euros and 100,000 euros.

The high jewelry watches are inspired by the brand’s design motifs: the Dionysus, the Lion Head and Gucci Play. Each design is created around a quartz movement.

The watches will be presented by appointment at Gucci’s fine watch and jewelry boutique in Paris, in Place Vendôme.