Andery Kasay's image inspired by the G-Timeless watch

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele has collaborated with a wide range of artists during his tenure with the Italian house. And now he is using the G-Timeless automatic timepiece as muse, inviting a number of visual artists from around the world to creative imagery, each using their personal and unique visual languages.

Cambo’s image inspired by the G-Timeless watch. 

In keeping with Gucci’s eclecticism, the mix of artists come from a wide range of disciplines — illustrators, painters and digital artists — and most have never worked with the maison previously. The artists include Winnie Chi, Kieron Livingstone, Oh de Laval, Tishk Barzanji, Balfua, David Macho, Andrey Kasay, Margot Ferrick and Cambo.

Tishk Barzanji’s mage inspired by the G-Timeless watch 

The melange of images will be unveiled on the Italian brand’s social media channels.

