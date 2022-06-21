H. Moser & Cie Links With Undefeated on Streamliner Chronograph

Venerable brands collaborating with street-centric labels has become something of the norm in recent years, ranging from fashion and watches to art.



Now H. Moser & Cie is entering the fray with a collaboration of its own. Since its introduction in early 2020, the H. Moser & Cie Streamliner series has built a following in the integrated bracelet sports watch field. For its latest release, the watchmaker takes this sporty ethos a step farther, joining forces with one of streetwear’s leading brands, Undefeated, to unveil the H. Moser & Cie x Undefeated Streamliner Chronograph.

The new limited-edition chronograph brings a darker, more aggressive edge to the brand’s integrated design, with an anthracite gray DLC coating on the 42-mm case and integrated bracelet links (a first for the watchmaker). Undefeated’s signature “Black Tiger Camo” pattern is laser engraved using a series of horizontal and diagonal cuts that contrast against the vertically finished dial, retaining the watchmaker’s customary fumé finishing, and co-branding at 12 o’clock.

The new Streamliner is powered with the HMC 902 automatic flyback chronograph movement, developed jointly by the brand and movement specialist Agenhor, and can be seen through its transparent case back. The movement features an ergonomic central time display and is water-resistant to 12 ATM in passive and dynamic modes. The limited-edition watch will be accompanied by a capsule collection that includes an H. Moser & Cie wall clock and a friends and family jacket developed exclusively by Undefeated.

Limited to only 76 pieces, the timepiece will be available to purchase on Wednesday from H. Moser & Cie’s e-commerce platform and selected Undefeated retailers, retailing for $55,000.

