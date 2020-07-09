Think pink. Designed in collaboration with Garage Italia founder Lapo Elkann, Swiss watchmaker Hublot has reimagined its signature Big Bang watch in Millennial Pink.

The color has been trending the past few years, with more than 76,000 hashtags on Instagram of images of interiors, clothing and food — and now a luxury timepiece. Made from lightweight aluminum with a satin-finished 42-mm case, the salmon-hued timepiece comes with two strap options: one in a classic rubber, and the second made from a mix of Velcro and knitted PES fabric. The Big Bang Millennial Pink will be available in an exclusive limited edition of 200 pieces.

Founded in 1980, Hublot is a relative newbie in the legacy filled Swiss watch category. It introduced its first Big Bang style in 2005.