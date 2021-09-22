×
IWC Goes on Tour

The pop-up will hit eight U.S. cities over the next two months.

IWC
IWC's The Big Pilot Pop Up Courtesy Photo

IWC is hitting the road, starting with Los Angles. The Compagnie Financière Richemont luxury timepiece brand with Swiss manufacturing and American roots is unveiling the Big Pilot exhibition, an interactive look inside the brand’s world and Big Pilot watch collection.

One of the key elements of the exhibition is an innovative new hologram technology that will enable a life-sized projection of IWC chief executive officer Christoph Grainger-Herr as he is ‘teleported’ to each location to welcome guests into the booth. Joining him will be other holograms of Kurt Klaus, IWC’s legendary former head watchmaker, and seven-time Formula One champion and brand ambassador Lewis Hamilton.

From this futuristic display, each personality will provide its own insights into the world of IWC. Along with the hologram, a dedicated “Creator Wall” will highlight some of IWC’s partners, sharing stories on how the Big Pilot was an essential companion on their journey to success.

Housed in specially converted shipping containers, the exhibition begins at The Atrium at Century City in L.A. with an debut cocktail party on Friday where guests will be able to not only experience the history of the brand’s Pilot’s watches, but will also be treated to words from the brand’s recently announced ambassador, Glen Powell. Powell is one of the very few civilians allowed to fly with the Blue Angels, and will be speaking about experiences as well as his passion for watches.

Capping off the night will be a performance by musical artist Max Music

The tour will touch down in eight cities: L.A.; Palo Alto, Calif.; Newport Beach, Calif.; Scottsdale, Ariz.; Miami; Charleston, S.C.; Houston, and ends in New York City in mid-November.

IWC Schaffhausen Sets New Sustainability&nbsp;Goals

Former Hermès CEO Patrick Thomas to Join Board of&nbsp;Richemont

Johann Rupert Touts Richemont’s Green Ambitions at&nbsp;AGM

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

