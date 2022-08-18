×
IWC Launches New Portugieser Automatic and Chronograph Models

The two most exemplary members of the Portugieser family get updated with a nautical spirit.

IWC has unveiled two new versions of the Portugieser Automatic and the Portugieser Chronograph — adding a modern take on two of the most popular models within the Portugieser collection: the Portugieser Automatic (Ref. IW500715) and the Portugieser Chronograph (Ref. IW371620). The two new interpretations of the timepieces stray toward the elevated-sports side, featuring the beloved “panda dial” in a contrasting deep blue and white color combination — making them the ideal summer additions.

The white dials contain a lacquer polish finish, while the deep blue subdials have an “azurage” look. Its nautical hues give the classic models a new and modern appearance, but they also serve as a reminder of the Portugieser’s beginnings — their design was first influenced by naval deck observation clocks.

The timepieces sport stainless-steel cases, contrasting white and blue dials with the characteristic railway-track style chapter ring, blue Arabic numerals, and blued feuille hands. The Portugieser automatic is fitted with a blue alligator leather strap, while the chronograph is complemented with a blue rubber strap.

The two watches differ on the inside. The Automatic is powered by the IWC-manufactured 52010 caliber with a seven-day power reserve, and the Chronograph features the classic IWC-manufactured 69355 caliber chronograph movement. Both are intricate movements which can be seen through its sapphire glass case backs.

Both versions are available now for purchase, with the Automatic version priced at $13,100 and the Chronograph version at $8,400 — accessible through IWC’s boutiques, authorized retail partners, and IWC.com.

