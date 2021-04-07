PARIS — Jaeger-LeCoultre is focusing on its Reverso this year, marking the model’s 90th anniversary with pieces like the Reverso One Precious Flowers watch, which retails for 125,000 euros, issued in 10 pieces.

This story first appeared in the April 7, 2021 issue of WWD. Subscribe Today.

“Ten pieces is very targeted in terms of clientele,” said Catherine Rénier, chief executive officer of Jaeger-LeCoultre, speaking through Zoom.

“We cannot wait for people to come and discover the piece in the manufacture, so we’ve organized a way to present the timepiece with high-quality videos and assets…everywhere we have interest,” she explained.

“We’ve been very agile, to be able to answer any interest in the timepiece,” she said.

The label set up a warranty program just over two years ago, as part of a broader offer of tailored services from the house in the digital realm, which is proving useful for sharing behind-the-scenes messages, noted the executive.

Limited-edition pieces also serve to relay information about the brand, she noted.

“With only 10 owners, it is a symbol of what the manufacture can do,” she said.

The watch’s famously swiveling case was developed for polo players and patented 90 years ago. Color dials in the 1930s were in muted colors, like champagne brown. In the ’90s, it served as an inspiration for tourbillons and minute repeaters, and a dual face was invented in 1994.

Assouline published a book in January that traces the history of the watch, with more than 50 calibres and several hundred dials over the years.

“Today we intend to open a new page,” Rénier said.