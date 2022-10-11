×
EXCLUSIVE: Jessica Chastain Fronts Gucci’s New Watch Campaign

In a film and photographs, the Oscar-winning actress and film producer is seen wearing the Gucci 25H model.

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain fronting the new Gucci 25H watch campaign. courtesy of Gucci

MILAN — After Idris Elba, it’s now Jessica Chastain’s turn to front Gucci’s new campaign for the brand’s 25H watch.  

With this agreement, the Oscar-winning actress and film producer is further developing the relationship with Gucci and its creative director Alessandro Michele. In June, Chastain posed for the brand’s third Hortus Deliciarum jewelry collection, or Garden of Delights in Latin. Chastain wore Gucci to the Academy Awards last March, where she received the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” among other red carpet sightings, and she attended the brand’s spring 2023 show in Milan last month. 

In a film, presented under the tag line “It’s Gucci Time,” she muses on the concept of time in a voiceover monologue, shot in a single-take sequence. 

Chastain is seen in character as a “screen idol” in sync with the retro aesthetic of the campaign, filtered by a subtle touch of irony.

Michele conceived the campaign, and the film and photos are art directed by Ezra Petronio and lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Jessica Chastain fronting the new Gucci 25H watch campaign.

The Gucci 25H is characterized by a multilayered and ultra-thin silhouette and sharp line and integrated bracelet, crown and bezel.

Three automatic editions of the watch feature in the campaign, all fitted with the brand’s GG727.25 caliber. Alongside the 40mm steel and diamonds model, which Chastain wears in the film and in one of the endorsed shots, are its monochromatic counterparts in blue and pink aluminum, featured in the still-life and endorsed shots respectively. 

The watches are being rolled out in Gucci stores and at wholesale. The aluminium model is priced at 8,500 euros, while the design with diamonds is priced at 10,500 euros.

Gucci launched its first timepieces in 1972 — all made in Switzerland — but in 2021, marking the brand’s centenary, the luxury house unveiled four lines under the high watchmaking umbrella.

Gucci’s watch headquarters is based in Neuchâtel, Switzerland. Quality control, assembly and diamond setting take place in the Swiss plant of La Chaux-de-Fonds, while dials and special decorative techniques are crafted in Gucci’s Fabbrica Quadranti facility in the Canton of Ticino.

Gucci 25H has a playfully symbolic name, containing a number that the brand’s creative director considers a talisman and one he often features in his collections for Gucci.

