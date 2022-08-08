Luminox Releases ‘Slow Is Smooth, Smooth Is Fast’ Chronograph

While many watchmakers create military-inspired timepieces, Luminox is one of the few watch companies that has a genuine military affiliation within the modern era. Since the brand’s inception in 1989, Luminox has collaborated directly with the U.S. Navy SEALs to design timepieces that meet the rigorous requirements of active military personnel.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the formation of this elite operation force, Luminox has released the latest edition of the “Slow Is Smooth, Smooth Is Fast” Chronograph, which takes the famous mantra of the Navy SEAL teams and presents it in an all-black format 45mm watch, made from a trademarked tough and light carbon compound housing a Ronda quartz movement with a battery life of almost four years. It is finished with a black textured rubber strap featuring a double tang buckle for added durability.

Another key detail lies along the periphery of the dial — small red markings to indicate the five-minute markers, and the “Slow Is Smooth, Smooth Is Fast” wording, also in red lettering, runs along the same arc of the minutes track.

The new edition features the brand’s signature Luminox Light Technology, which consists of tritium gas-filled tubes set into the hands and hour markers of the dial, that will glow continuously for up to 25 years regardless of any light exposure.

Weighing just 84 grams and water resistant to 200 meters, the timepiece will retail for $595 and is available now at Luminox’s e-commerce site.

