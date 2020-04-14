PARIS — The last of the high-end watch labels propping up Baselworld have decided to exit the fair. Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chanel, Chopard and Tudor are coordinating with organizers of Watches and Wonders — the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie — to hold a new show in Geneva next April.

In a joint statement, watchmakers cited disagreement with the decisions of Baselworld management, including the postponement of the Basel, Switzerland, event to next January as well as “its inability to answer the needs and expectations of brands.”

More labels could join the new watch event, which will be held at Palexpo, the site of Watches and Wonders.

The move follows several years of uncertainty for Baselworld organizer MCH Group, which has suffered a stream of high-profile defections — including Swatch Group, which said in 2018 that it would leave the event — that it struggled to stem, even after reshuffling the upper ranks of management.

“The decision to leave Baselworld was not easy, I myself am a fourth generation Stern family member to take part in this traditional, annual event,” said Thierry Stern, president of Patek Philippe.

The executive added that the label’s vision was not “in sync” with that of Baselworld organizers.

“There were too many discussions and non-resolved problems, confidence was no longer there,” he added.

Rolex president Jean-Frédéric Dufour noted the label had shown at Baselworld since 1939 but initiated discussions for the new show.

The new event will allow Chanel to show its new products in “an environment that meets our demanding criteria,” said Chanel watches and jewelry president Frédéric Grangié.

Watches and Wonders, formerly known as SIHH, is dominated by labels belonging to Compagnie Financière Richemont, and used to take place in January. Organizers had coordinated with Baselworld managers to schedule the events back-to-back, in April and May, to allow globetrotting showgoers to attend both events in one trip. But the spread of the coronavirus scuppered both events this year.

Jérôme Lambert, chief executive officer of Richemont, said on behalf of the Fondation de la haute Horlogerie that he was pleased to see the creation of a new show associated with Watches and Wonders.