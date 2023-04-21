Madelyn Cline Joins the Tag Heuer Family of Ambassadors

LONDON — The Tag Heuer family of ambassadors grows.

Madelyn Cline has joined the Swiss luxury watchmaker as an ambassador.

She made her first official appearance with the brand at a cocktail reception for the 60th anniversary of the Carrera at the Outernet in London, which was accompanied by a short film starring Ryan Gosling and Vanessa Bayer.

“It’s an honor to represent such a historic brand — one that has been worn by icons for almost two centuries,” said Cline in a statement.

“I love the high-adrenaline, adventurous spirit of Tag Heuer and I’m excited to wear these classic timepieces from the red carpet to the racetrack,” she added.

Cline has previously attended events with Tag Heuer such as the F1 Miami Experience and the opening of the Century City Tag Heuer boutique in Los Angeles.

Madelyn Cline at the 60th anniversary of the Carrera at the Outernet in London. Courtesy of Tag Heuer

The American actress is the star of Netflix’s teen drama “Outer Banks,” about two groups of friends in search of lost treasure, which came out in 2020.

The third and most recent season premiered in February, which garnered more than 154 million hours viewed within the first four days.

Cline’s following has grown with the series. She now has 16 million followers on Instagram.

She also had a role in the whodunnit sequel for “Knives Out,” starring opposite Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson and Edward Norton in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

“This past year has been different just because we’re properly doing everything, and it’s not just over Zoom,” Cline said in an interview with WWD.

“So in a way it still feels very new and it feels like I’ve experienced two different things. You know what I mean? The pandemic and shooting during the pandemic, and also our show premiering during the pandemic. It just existed on your phone, but that only feels as real as this screen,” she continued.