Timex and UFC Team Up on Debut Collection

The Timex range is mining its long history and subsequent innovations for its latest range.

America’s, and the world’s, most popular sports watch continues to rally its fan base and is now introducing a collection for MMA and horology lovers alike, with a new collection for the UFC. Last year, Timex revealed a major global sponsorship and licensing partnership as the first official timekeeper and watch partner of the organization.

The collection comprises 15 multifunctional digital and analog-digital timepieces, with two sets of ranges dubbed the Strength and Street Collection.

The Strength pieces contain a rugged case design, molded resin straps, and ISO shock-resistant construction, while the Street range is inspired by the panache of UFC’s well-known athletes and features bold detailing on the dials, comfortable straps, and octagon-shaped bezels and crowns.

The Strength collection’s leader is the Timex UFC Colossus, a rugged 45mm octagonal case design, with molded resin straps, a 100m water resistance rating, and ISO shock-resistant construction for durability. Its custom analog-digital functionality features include a world time (48 cities), five alarms, calendar and chronograph.

The Timex x UFC Pro leads the Street collection, which features an embossed UFC logo on the gold-tone dial and a black band to highlight the octagonal bezel and enamel-inlay crown. A date indicator sits within the textured multilayered dial of this gold-tone stainless steel case in 44mm that is water resistant to 100m.

The full collection is available now on Timex.com, the official UFC Store and select retailers globally, with pricing ranging from $65 to $210. Appointed as brand ambassadors, UFC athletes Sean O’Malley and Dustin Poirier will support with a fully integrated campaign, including content collaboration for the new co-branded collection — just in time for Poirer’s big showdown with Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden as part of UFC 281 Adesanya versus Pereira on Nov. 12.

“Suga” Sean O’Malley wearing the Timex x UFC collection.

A piece from the Timex x UFC collection.

A piece from the Timex x UFC collection.

A piece from the Timex x UFC collection.

A piece from the Timex x UFC collection.