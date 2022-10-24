×
Timex and UFC Team Up on Debut Collection

The Connecticut watchmaker has become the first official timekeeper for the MMA company.

“Suga” Sean O’Malley - Timex x UFC collection.
“Suga” Sean O’Malley wearing the Timex x UFC collection. courtesy

The Timex range is mining its long history and subsequent innovations for its latest range.

America’s, and the world’s, most popular sports watch continues to rally its fan base and is now introducing a collection for MMA and horology lovers alike, with a new collection for the UFC. Last year, Timex revealed a major global sponsorship and licensing partnership as the first official timekeeper and watch partner of the organization.

The collection comprises 15 multifunctional digital and analog-digital timepieces, with two sets of ranges dubbed the Strength and Street Collection. 

The Strength pieces contain a rugged case design, molded resin straps, and ISO shock-resistant construction, while the Street range is inspired by the panache of UFC’s well-known athletes and features bold detailing on the dials, comfortable straps, and octagon-shaped bezels and crowns. 

The Strength collection’s leader is the Timex UFC Colossus, a rugged 45mm octagonal case design, with molded resin straps, a 100m water resistance rating, and ISO shock-resistant construction for durability. Its custom analog-digital functionality features include a world time (48 cities), five alarms, calendar and chronograph.

The Timex x UFC Pro leads the Street collection, which features an embossed UFC logo on the gold-tone dial and a black band to highlight the octagonal bezel and enamel-inlay crown. A date indicator sits within the textured multilayered dial of this gold-tone stainless steel case in 44mm that is water resistant to 100m.

The full collection is available now on Timex.com, the official UFC Store and select retailers globally, with pricing ranging from $65 to $210. Appointed as brand ambassadors, UFC athletes Sean O’Malley and Dustin Poirier will support with a fully integrated campaign, including content collaboration for the new co-branded collection — just in time for Poirer’s big showdown with Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden as part of UFC 281 Adesanya versus Pereira on Nov. 12.

“Suga” Sean O’Malley wearing the Timex x UFC collection.
A piece from the Timex x UFC collection.
A piece from the Timex x UFC collection.
A piece from the Timex x UFC collection.
A piece from the Timex x UFC collection.
A piece from the Timex x UFC collection.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

